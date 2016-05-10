BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys commercial premises in Portugal for 20 mln euros
* SAYS BUYS COMMERCIAL PREMISES "PORTIMAO RETAIL CENTER" IN PORTUGAL FOR 20 MILLION EUROS
May 9 Moody's:
* Moody's outlines its view on China's contingent liabilities
* Moody's - Many sovereigns, including China, are exposed to contingent liability risks from the banking system and state-owned enterprise debt
* Moody's - "Across all sectors, debt in china has increased to around 280% of GDP"
* Moody's - In China, estimates that portion of SOE liabilities that could potentially require restructuring amounts to 20-25% of GDP
* Moody's - Believes that without reform of state-owned enterprises in China, contingent liabilities would likely rise
BRUSSELS, May 16 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund remain far apart on how to provide debt relief for Greece, but officials hope euro zone finance ministers will still be able to hammer out an agreement at their May 22 meeting.