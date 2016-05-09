BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 9 Genomic Vision SA :
* Q1 total revenue from activity EUR 612,000 ($697,068.00) compared with EUR 692,000 year ago
* Q1 2016 EUR 189,000 in revenue from sales, compared with EUR 365,000 year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.