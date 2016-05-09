May 9 (Reuters) -
* smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics likely will shrink
for the first time in 2016 - Nikkei
* Nikkei survey estimates worldwide smartphone shipments of slightly more
than 200 mln units for Apple, down from roughly 230 mln units in 2015 - Nikkei
* smartphone shipments worldwide forecast to reach roughly 1.5 bln units in
2016, growth of 7-8 pct for the year according to survey - Nikkei
* survey estimates that samsung is seen falling short of its 2015 total of
320 million units in smartphone shipments worldwide - Nikkei
* aggregate shipments by 10 major chinese smartphone makers, including
Xiaomi,Lenovo,Zte, are estimated to be 15% up this year to 550 mln units -
Nikkei
Source (s.nikkei.com/1T1mU34)
