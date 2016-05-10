CORRECTED-Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
May 9 (Reuters)
* Time Warner Cable says it has restored services to its NYC customers after earlier network provider fiber cut knocked out services for hours - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MADRID, May 16 Spain signalled on Tuesday that satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by Italy's Atlantia.