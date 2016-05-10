UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Julius Baer Gruppe Ag
* Appoints Yves Robert-Charrue as head investment solutions group ad interim
* He succeeds Burkhard Varnholt who, following realignments within ISG at beginning of this year, has decided to leave bank at end of May Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner