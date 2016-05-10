May 10 (Reuters) -

* Chinese government wants to avoid encouraging more buyouts that could prompt fund outflows, increase depreciation pressure on Yuan- Bloomberg, citing Sources

* China's regulatory commission weighing possible restrictions on reverse mergers, including capping valuation multiples for deals involving companies previously traded overseas-Bloomberg, citing sources

* China to mull curbs on domestic backdoor listing valuations- Bloomberg, citing sources