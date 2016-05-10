UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Telenor Asa
* Telenor's nomination committee has put forward a proposal that Ashok Vaswani (55) is elected as new member of the company's board of directors
* Says Vaswani was born in India in 1960 and lives in London
* Says Vaswani has held various management positions in Barclays PLC since 2010, and is currently Chief Executive Officer for Barclays UK
* On Monday the nomination committee proposed two other candidates for the board following the departure of three noard members
* Telenor's Corporate Assembly meets on 11 May 2016, after the Annual General Meeting, and will then decide on the three proposed candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner