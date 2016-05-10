UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Aktia Bank Abp :
* Q1 net interest income 24.6 million euros ($27.98 million) versus 25.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 write-downs on credits and other commitments 0.1 million euros versus 1.0 euros million year ago
* Q1 operating profit 14.6 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago
* Outlook 2016 unchanged - operating profit for 2016 is expected to reach an approximately similar level as in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner