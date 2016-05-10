May 10 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Q1 operating loss amounts to EUR 2.4 million ($2.73 million) compared to EUR 2.8 million for same period last year (including EUR 1.1 million of IPO costs)

* Maintains its guidance, given at IPO that it has sufficient cash to carry out its strategic objectives until end of 2017

* Q1 cash used in operating activities EUR 2.9 million compared to EUR 2.7 million for first three months of 2015

* Says cash at end of march 2016 amounts to EUR 30.4 million ($1 = 0.8794 euros)