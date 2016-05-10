UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 10 Zeeland Oyj
* Q1 revenue 4.1 million euros ($4.66 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 0.6 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue to grow, operating profit to improve in comparison to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, May 16 A group that took credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones.