BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Photocure ASA :
* Q1 sales revenue 33.5 million Norwegian crowns ($4.07 million) versus 28.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 4.9 million crowns versus loss 7.2 million crowns year ago
* Expects increasing unit sales growth rates for Hexvix/Cysview through continued positive sales development of Cysview in the US
* To expand its commercial presence in urology by furthering Hexvix/Cysview opportunity in bladder cancer surveillance market with finilization on new phase 3 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2250 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect