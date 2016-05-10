May 10 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* TFG and its subsidiary, Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited announced commencement tender offer to purchase non-voting shares of TFG

* Offer will be conducted as a "modified Dutch auction" with shareholders able to tender their TFG non-voting shares

* Offer for a maximum aggregate payment of $100,000,000 in cash

* Offer is expected to expire at 1.00 p.m. London time on june 7, 2016 , unless terminated earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)