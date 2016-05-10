May 10 Serodus ASA :

* Says National Kidney Foundation (NKF) has invited the company to join a collaboration between the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medical Agency (EMA) and the NKF

* Collaboration is within the field of value of albuminuria as a clinical trial endpoint over the next couple of years

* NKF has offered Serodus help in design and guidance for next clinical trial

* Serodus has offered NKF contributions in form of information from ongoing and future clinical trials in Diabetic Kidney Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)