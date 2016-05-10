May 10 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Signs agreement with Banzai SpA for the acquisition of Banzai Media Holding Srl, the vertical content division of Banzai

* Transaction gives Banzai Media Holding an enterprise value of 45 million euro, split up into a fixed component of 41 million euros and an earn-out of 4 million euros

* Acquisition price at closing is 24.6 million euros ($28.00 million)

* Acquisition price at closing is net of an estimated net normalized financial debt of 16.4 million euros

* Earn-Out will be paid to Banzai if certain established results for 2016-2018 three-year period are met