UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Hiscox Ltd
* Interim management statement
* Gross written premiums grew by 10% in local currency to £640.5 million (2015: £561.7 million)
* In our london market business, rate pressure is most severe in aviation, marine and energy, terrorism and us large property lines
* Growing in areas where rates are under less pressure such as casualty, auto extended warranty and small property binder business
* For hiscox re, there were single digit rate reductions over 1/1 renewals
* Pressure on rates, especially in property reinsurance lines, has continued but is slowing down
* We had limited exposure to brussels terrorist attack
* We expect destructive alberta wildfires to be a manageable loss for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
