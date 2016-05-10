BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Karolinska Development AB :
* Q1 net sales 0.6 million Swedish crowns ($75,000) versus 1 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss for Investment Entity 90.1 million crowns versus loss 241.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect