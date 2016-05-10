UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Steinhoff
* As of close of business on 9 may , Conforama and its concert parties held 108,025,242 Darty shares representing about 20.40 percent of Darty
* Final offer by Conforma is being extended and will remain open for acceptances until 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 16 May 2016
* Expects shortly to publish a revised offer document setting out terms and conditions of final offer
* As required under code, final offer will be open for acceptances for a minimum of 14 days from time that it is made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner