UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Simcorp A/S
* Q1 EBIT 5.9 million euros versus 6.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 59.6 million euros versus 56.5 million euros year ago
* Maintains its expectations for reported revenue growth and ebit margin measured in local currency for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner