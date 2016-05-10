UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Cairn Homes Plc :
* Announces transfer of four further sites in project Clear Loan portfolio into its direct asset ownership
* Is on target to deliver on its stated aim of converting 90 pct of all project Clear Loans into direct site ownership by end of 2016
* Continue to scale our housebuilding operations toward our objective of delivering c.1,000 - 1,200 homes per year by 2019 - CEO
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner