May 10 Cairn Homes Plc :

* Announces transfer of four further sites in project Clear Loan portfolio into its direct asset ownership

* Is on target to deliver on its stated aim of converting 90 pct of all project Clear Loans into direct site ownership by end of 2016

* Continue to scale our housebuilding operations toward our objective of delivering c.1,000 - 1,200 homes per year by 2019 - CEO