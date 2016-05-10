May 10 NanoRepro AG :

* Announces capital increase

* Subscription price at 1.00 euro, expected gross proceeds of up to 1.7 million euros ($1.94 million)

* To increase the share capital by issuing up to 1,735,715 new shares to up to 6,512,857 euros

* Subscription offer is expected to run from May 19 to June 2, 2016

* Proceeds to finance the operating business, in particular investment in product marketing and portfolio expansion