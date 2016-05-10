BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 NanoRepro AG :
* Announces capital increase
* Subscription price at 1.00 euro, expected gross proceeds of up to 1.7 million euros ($1.94 million)
* To increase the share capital by issuing up to 1,735,715 new shares to up to 6,512,857 euros
* Subscription offer is expected to run from May 19 to June 2, 2016
* Proceeds to finance the operating business, in particular investment in product marketing and portfolio expansion
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect