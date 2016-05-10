May 10 EDF :

* Says signs a strategic partnership with Enbridge for the three first offshore wind farms projects off the French coast, totaling 1,400 MW of installed capacity

* Enbridge acquires a 50 percent stake in Eolien Maritime France (EMF), the company controlling the three future offshore wind farms

* EDF Energies Nouvelles and Enbridge will be 50/50 co-owners of EMF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)