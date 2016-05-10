Payment system outages hit some Starbucks stores
May 16 Starbucks Corp said on Tuesday that some of its outlets in the United States and Canada suffered payment system outages due to a technology update implemented at store registers.
May 10 EDF :
* Says signs a strategic partnership with Enbridge for the three first offshore wind farms projects off the French coast, totaling 1,400 MW of installed capacity
* Enbridge acquires a 50 percent stake in Eolien Maritime France (EMF), the company controlling the three future offshore wind farms
* EDF Energies Nouvelles and Enbridge will be 50/50 co-owners of EMF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.