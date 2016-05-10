May 10 Fitch:
* Fitch - 1Mdb default shows Malaysia SOE debt, governance
risks
* Fitch - 1Mdb missed bond coupon payment in April
highlights ongoing uncertainty around finances and governance of
state-owned fund
* Fitch - Unlikely to lead to crystallisation of existing
guarantee obligations of Malaysian sovereign for 1Mdb securities
affected by cross-defaults
* Fitch - 1Mdb affair has not had a discernible impact on
policy-making, as government has maintained fiscal consolidation
and budget reforms
