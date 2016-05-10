May 10 Fitch:

* Fitch - 1Mdb default shows Malaysia SOE debt, governance risks

* Fitch - 1Mdb missed bond coupon payment in April highlights ongoing uncertainty around finances and governance of state-owned fund

* Fitch - Unlikely to lead to crystallisation of existing guarantee obligations of Malaysian sovereign for 1Mdb securities affected by cross-defaults

* Fitch - 1Mdb affair has not had a discernible impact on policy-making, as government has maintained fiscal consolidation and budget reforms

