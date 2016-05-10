May 10 Fagron NV :

* Jan Peeters steps down as CFO

* Board of directors has unanimously decided to appoint Mrs. Karin de jong, employed by Fagron since May 2008, as CFO

* Jan Peeters will remain available to hand over to his successor and will stay on as an advisor to the company until the end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)