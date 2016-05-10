BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Fagron NV :
* Jan Peeters steps down as CFO
* Board of directors has unanimously decided to appoint Mrs. Karin de jong, employed by Fagron since May 2008, as CFO
* Jan Peeters will remain available to hand over to his successor and will stay on as an advisor to the company until the end of this year
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect