May 10 Moody's On Hong Kong

* Moody's - Hong Kong retail property companies' financial profile to stay stable, despite macro headwinds

* Moody's - Expect the weakening in retail sales performance to affect rents for prime-street shops more than shopping malls

* Moody's - Low vacancy rates and tight supply of Hong Kong's grade-A office market will support the overall rental stability

