BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S):
* Raises another 30 million Swiss francs ($30.90 million) from existing shareholders
* Equity increase comes after a series of significant advances in Novimmune's drug pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect