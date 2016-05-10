UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Aareal Bank Ag
* First-Quarter consolidated operating profit rises markedly, to eur 87
* Net interest income up slightly, to eur 180 million
* Net commission income increased - positive developments at Aareon
* Full-Year outlook affirmed
* Anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 300 million and eur 330 million in full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner