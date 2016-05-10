UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Transaction Capital Ltd
* Headline earnings per share up 20% to 37.0 cents
* Headline earnings up 19% to R210 million for half year ended 31 march 2016
* Interim dividend up 20% to 12 cents per share
* Management believes that it is well positioned to achieve continued growth in medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner