BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Lonza Group AG :
* Rodolfo Savitzky to succeed Toralf Haag as Lonza Group CFO
* Change will be effective as of October 1, 2016, when Rodolfo Savitzky will also succeed Toralf Haag as a member of Lonza Executive Committee
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect