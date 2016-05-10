PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Alcatel
* Alcatel Lucent revenues for quarter were euro 3,017 million, a decrease of 7% compared to year ago quarter
* in a challenging wireless infrastructure market, believe q1 decline in mobile networks primarily reflected timing of projects
* q1 networks revenues totaled euro 2,769 million, a decrease of 8% year-over-year both at actual and constant currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment