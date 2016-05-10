May 10 Fair Value Reit AG :

* FFO before non-controlling interests comes to 2.5 million euros ($2.84 million) in Q1 2016 (previous year: 2.1 million euros)

* Net asset value per share increases to 8.42 euros as of 31 March 2016 (31 December 2015: 8.36 euros)

* At 5.6 million euros overall, group's rental income in first three months of 2016 was at previous-year level

* Adjusted for value-enhancing measures of 0.5 million euros, net rental income came to 4.2 million euros in Q1 of 2016, up 8 pct on previous-year figure

* In Q1 of 2016, Fair Value Reit-AG generated an IFRS group net profit of 0.9 million euros, which was down by around 2.0 million euros on previous-year figure of 2.9 million euros

Results for first three months of 2016 confirm our planning and thus provide a sound foundation for our continued positive business development in 2016