May 10 Nicox SA :

* Q1 revenue EUR 3.5 million ($3.98 million) versus EUR 2.1 million year ago

* Cash burn in Q1 2016 included EUR 3.1 million of non-recurrent spending

* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments EUR 20.8 million as of March 31