BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Nicox SA :
* Q1 revenue EUR 3.5 million ($3.98 million) versus EUR 2.1 million year ago
* Cash burn in Q1 2016 included EUR 3.1 million of non-recurrent spending
* Cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments EUR 20.8 million as of March 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect