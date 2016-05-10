BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Biogaia Q1
* Operating profit was SEK 46.1 million (52.6)
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 133.9 million (138.8) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect