UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Barclays Plc
* Barclays bank plc has exercised its right to redeem its outstanding usd 1.15 billion 7.75% preference shares
* This is part of barclays' on-going capital management, reducing preference share dividends payable by usd 89.125 million per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner