UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
May 10 Napatech A/S :
* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 amounted to 46.3 million Danish crowns ($7.09 million), an increase of 6 percent compared to Q1 of 2015
* EBITDA for Q1 2016 was 6.2 million crowns, an increase compared to 4.0 million crowns in Q1 2015
* Maintains 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5342 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, May 16 A group that took credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack - has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones.