BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
May 10 ABM Solid SA :
* Signs a settlement agreement with Polish BCP unit Millennium
* Under the settlement, its liabilities towards the bank have been reduced by 83 percent to 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million)
* Prior to the agreement, the company had 29.2 mln zlotys of liabilities towards the bank and their reduction results from ABM Solid's arrangement proceedings
* Says the agreement with Bank Millennium brings the company nearer a settlement with all its creditors, as the bank is one of the company's two main creditors
* The bank has pledged to vote in favour of the company creditors' arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8943 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan