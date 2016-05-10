UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* Assets under management on April 28 at 7.7 million euros ($796,530.00)
* NAV per share on April 28 at 18.3 euro Source text: bit.ly/1OldzAY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner