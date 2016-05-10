UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Simcorp A/S :
* Initiates a new share buyback program
* Total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of 40.0 million euros ($45.5 million)
* Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 1,250,000 shares of 1 Danish crown each
* Execution of buyback will take place from May 10 2016 to Feb. 20 2017 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner