May 10 Simcorp A/S

* Initiates a new share buyback program

* Total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of 40.0 million euros ($45.5 million)

* Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 1,250,000 shares of 1 Danish crown each

* Execution of buyback will take place from May 10 2016 to Feb. 20 2017 Source text for Eikon:

