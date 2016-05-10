UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Sdiptech publ AB :
* Q1 net sales 113.3 million Swedish crowns ($13.90 million) versus 84.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 6.2 million crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner