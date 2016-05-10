UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Invl Baltic Real Estate AB :
* Q1 net profit 341,000 euros ($388,228.50) versus 276,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.6 million euros versus 1.4 euros million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner