BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Wins contract in India for 136 Medonic-systems
* Instruments will be installed in 136 hospitals in H2 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1TyLCYa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect