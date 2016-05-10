UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Sparebank 1 BV :
* Q1 net interest income 92.2 million Norwegian crowns ($11.23 million) versus 81.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net profit 33.9 million crowns versus 54.7 million crowns year ago
* Q1 reversal of loan losses 2.9 million crowns versus reversal of loan losses 7.1 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2100 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner