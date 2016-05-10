May 10 Storm Real Estate ASA :

* Sold its entire shareholding of 10,865,175 shares in TK Developments A/S at price of 6.25 Danish crowns ($0.9570) per share

* Says total proceeds are 67,907,334 crowns ($1 = 6.5306 Danish crowns)