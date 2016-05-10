UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Sold its entire shareholding of 10,865,175 shares in TK Developments A/S at price of 6.25 Danish crowns ($0.9570) per share
* Says total proceeds are 67,907,334 crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5306 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner