UPDATE 1-Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
May 10 Aega ASA (formerly Nordic Financials ASA) :
* Proposes dividend of 0.075 Norwegian crowns with payment May 31, 2016
* Proposes dividend of 0.075 crowns with payment Aug. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* CNQC Asset Management entered into limited partnership agreement with Great Wall International Investment, Guotsing Asset Management, Initial Lp and general partner