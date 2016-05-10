BRIEF-Teva to close or sell one of its Hungarian plants by end of 2018
* Teva plans to lay off 500 workers at Hungarian plant in Godollo in coming months - national news agency MTI reports, citing company.
May 10 Nuevolution AB :
* Q3 revenue 6.0 million Swedish crowns ($736,151.16) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
* In Q3 of 2015/16, group recorded an operating loss of 21.7 million crowns versus loss 18.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1505 Swedish crowns)
* Says Mary Szela steps down from Novo Nordisk's board of directors with immediate effect