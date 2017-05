May 10 Prime Living publ AB :

* Acquires leaseholds in Göteborg

* Says has acquired, through company, leaseholds to properties Göteborg Rud 4:1 and Göteborg Rud 760:42 from subsidiary of Kungsleden AB

* Acquisition is carried out to direct cash consideration of 32 million Swedish crowns ($3.93 million) and additional payment of up to 34 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1498 Swedish crowns)