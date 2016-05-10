May 10 Moody's:

* Moody's - Surge In EMEA high-yield corporate defaults unlikely in 2016

* Moody's - Grade EMEA non-financial corporate default rates over next 12 months will remain stable at about 3%, widespread credit stress unlikely

* Moody's - Yield bond and leveraged loan issuance volumes, could face further disruption from the UK referendum and U.S. elections in November

