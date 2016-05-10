May 10 Credit Suisse

* CEO says preparation for partial IPO of swiss bank is on track, expects to receive separate banking licence by Q4 2016 -analyst call

* CEO says if markets do not move from what we've seen so far in Q2, Q2 will likely be better than Q1 -analyst call

* CFO says our aim is to run down strategic resolution unit as quickly as possible even if it means taking some losses -analyst call