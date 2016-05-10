BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Credit Suisse
* CEO says preparation for partial IPO of swiss bank is on track, expects to receive separate banking licence by Q4 2016 -analyst call
* CEO says if markets do not move from what we've seen so far in Q2, Q2 will likely be better than Q1 -analyst call
* CFO says our aim is to run down strategic resolution unit as quickly as possible even if it means taking some losses -analyst call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.