BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
* SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* CEO says very confident share price will recover as we deliver quarter by quarter -news conference
* CEO says no plans for merger with Deutsche Bank -news conference
* CEO says not yet willing to give up on pre-tax income target
* CFO says expects final swiss too big to fail rules to be published in next few weeks
* CFO says bank hopes q2 sees a better result than q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.