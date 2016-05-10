BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
May 10 Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA :
* Q1 earnings margin 15.0 million euros ($17.08 million) versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
Q1 net profit stable at 2.0 million euros
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.