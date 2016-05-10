May 10 Tmx Group Ltd :

* Says expects to incur additional strategic realignment expenses through 2016 as company executes strategic plan - Conference call

* Says continues to review smaller assets for partnerships or to "deal with it in other ways"

* Says "if opportunities come along where we require leverage, will look at debt and equity to fund those types of acquisitions"