BRIEF-Shengjing Bank says elected Zhang Qiyang as chairman
* Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Tmx Group Ltd :
* Says expects to incur additional strategic realignment expenses through 2016 as company executes strategic plan - Conference call
* Says continues to review smaller assets for partnerships or to "deal with it in other ways"
* Says "if opportunities come along where we require leverage, will look at debt and equity to fund those types of acquisitions" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities